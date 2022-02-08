Philippine president calls Sheikh Mohamed, condemns Houthi attacks on UAE

Duterte reiterates his country's solidarity in maintaining UAE's security and territorial integrity

Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 7:41 PM

During a phone call with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, the Philippine president reaffirmed his country’s solidarity and support for the UAE in maintaining its security.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from Rodrigo Duterte, who expressed his country's condemnation and denunciation of the Houthis’ terrorist attack on the UAE.

During the conversation, Duterte emphasised that these criminal attacks are contrary to all international norms and laws. He stressed his country's solidarity and support for the UAE in maintaining its security and territorial integrity and wished continued security, stability and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

He also appreciated the support provided by the UAE for his country's health establishments to enhance its capabilities and efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic. He also stressed his keenness on boosting cooperation between the Philippines and the UAE in various sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Duterte also discussed ties between the two countries and issues of mutual interest.

In turn, Sheikh Mohamed thanked Duterte for his sentiments and his country's solidarity with the UAE, wishing prosperity for his country and people.