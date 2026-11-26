The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has confirmed that one Filipino has been confirmed dead in the Ras Al Khaimah bus crash on Tuesday.

“No official confirmation of identity has been released by the appropriate authorities as of this writing,” the mission wrote in its statement to Khaleej Times. “The Consulate General is in contact with the authorities in RAK, as well as the potential next of kins of said Filipino casualty to facilitate identity confirmation.”

The mission noted that it was refraining from identifying the casualty. “In deference to the privacy of the family in this difficult time, the Consulate General is not disclosing any more information until confirmed by the authorities and approved by the immediate family in the UAE,” it concluded.

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The accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday on Al Watan Road in the southern area of Ras Al Khaimah when a passenger bus carrying 41 people crashed into a truck that had stopped on the side of the road due to a mechanical fault.

A total of 13 people were killed in the accident and UAE’s National Ambulance provided emergency medical care to 26 injured individuals at the scene. Fourteen of the injured were transported to hospitals for further medical treatment.

Families identifying

Family members have begun identifying the bodies of those who have died in the Ras Al Khaimah crash on Tuesday, with social workers saying that 11 of the 13 deceased have been identified as Indian nationals.

On Wednesday, Indian Consul General Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy visited Ras Al Khaimah and met families of some of the victims of the road accident in Ras Al Khaimah and promised them all the assistance they needed. He also requested the local authorities for their support for early completion of all processes.

According to a family member of one of the deceased, the repatriation procedures for the bodies have not begun yet. "There are some documents that we are waiting for from the authorities," said one family member. "We are hoping the paperwork will be processed quickly so that we can take the bodies home and complete the final rites."