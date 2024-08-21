Philippine missions in UAE to be closed from August 23 to 26

The country's commitment in responding to the needs of the Palestinian people was highlighted in its celebration of World Humanitarian Day
The Philippine missions in the UAE will be closed for four days – from August 23 to 26 – in observance of two Philippine national holidays on Friday and next Monday.
August 23 (Friday) is declared a national non-working holiday in the Philippines, in observance of Ninoy Aquino Day; while August 26 (Monday) is National Heroes’ Day. Saturday and Sunday (August 24 and 25) are regular weekends in the UAE.
While offices are closed, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi – said in an advisory – they can be contacted for emergency and urgent matters at +971 50 813 7836 / +971 50 443 8003.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, meanwhile, can be reached at the following numbers:
Ninoy Aquino Day is a national non-working holiday in the Philippines observed annually on August 21 to commemorate the assassination of former Senator Benigno ‘Ninoy’ Aquino Jr., a staunch opposition figure and critic of then-president Ferdinand Marcos Sr, father of the current Philippine president.
Aquino’s wife, Corazon Aquino, later became the 11th Philippine President; and their son, Noynoy Aquino, became the 15th president. Ninoy was killed on August 21, 1983, on the tarmac of Manila International Airport, which was eventually named after him as Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in his honour.
This year, however, President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. moved the observance of Ninoy Aquino Day from August 21 to August 23 “to provide for a longer weekend to boost domestic tourism” (in the Philippines) given that August 26 (Monday) is National Heroes’ Day, another public holiday.
ALSO READ:
The country's commitment in responding to the needs of the Palestinian people was highlighted in its celebration of World Humanitarian Day
The race will see competitors try to navigate through a sequence of gates, avoiding obstacles, using onboard sensors and computational power
The met had forecast that residents in some parts of the country can expect spells of rainfall over the coming days
The young expat discovered that many wrongly view cigarette butts as 'biodegradable and harmless'
Any case involving Dh50,000 or less will now be directly resolved by Mohre and does not require to be referred to the court
Many workers, who are away from their families and loved ones, expressed their joy at the opportunity to be at the temple on a festival day
The UAE issued a joint statement along with other countries and international bodies on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day
Aid workers have learnt new languages and resigned from their jobs to pursue humanitarian work