Dubai: Free medical check-up, karaoke for Philippine Independence Day

Showcasing their cultural heritage and patriotic fervour, Filipino expatriates will have back-to-back celebrations for the 126th Philippine Independence Day this weekend at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Themed ‘Filipino Pride: Embracing Diversity, Celebrating Unity, and Love of Country’, the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) will hold a grand event on Saturday (June 8) at Zabeel Hall 3, DWTC. This will be followed by Kalayaan (Freedom) 2024, another community celebration the following day (Sunday), also at DWTC. Both events are open to the public free of charge.
Organisers said “Filipinos will not only showcase their traditions through various cultural presentations, but will also tell the continuing history of the overseas Filipinos who are playing an integral role in building the UAE."
The celebrations will be held ahead of the actual of commemoration of Philippine Independence Day on June 12 – the day the country declared freedom from 333 years of Spanish colonial rule to become the first republic in Asia in 1898.
FilSoc president Ericson Reyes said the whole day event will be filled with various cultural presentations, including Kalayaan choir competition, Barong at Filipiniana Fashion Show, and ‘WeBelong Catwalk’, a fashion show with Filipino People of Determination as models.
There will also be an on-the-spot painting contest, Likha ng Siyensiya (robotics display competition), Pinoy bike show, Filipino street arts, Peryahan sa Kalayaan, Pinoy food bazaar, and a free basic medical check-up.
Aside from the celebrations at DWTC, there will also be a yacht fluvial parade at Dubai Harbour Marina, PH-Asean Kalayaan Football Cup and Kalayaan Youth Basketball and Volleyball Tournament on Sunday.
Josie Conlu, organiser of Kalayaan 2024, said the celebration on Sunday “will have diverse programming and participants featuring a Korean Corner, Swapmeet, Tamiya, and a full-scale art competition".
“This reflects our commitment to inclusivity and diversity, aligning with our advocacy to unite people through shared passions,” she noted, adding: “This year also marks the 50th anniversary of UAE-Philippines diplomatic relations – so there are plenty of reasons to celebrate.” We are always grateful to our second home, the UAE, for the privilege and the freedom to celebrate what is so dear to our hearts.”
There will be an indoor community parade at DWTC, Pangkabuhayan (livelihood) corner for those seeking extra income, K-Pop Corner, art exhibition, Filipino food festival, as well as meet and greet with Filipino celebrities Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, Jerome Ponce and Krissha Viaje who flew in from Manila.
Meanwhile, City Centre Deira has also lined up a weekend of festivities for Philippine Independence Day.
The Food Central will turn into a ‘Mini Manila’ until Wednesday, June 12, while Dubai-based Filipina comedienne Imah Dumagay will have a comedy show at Food Central on June 8.
There will also be a Karaoke Night on Saturday from 6pm-11pm, where visitors can join and sing their favourite tunes. A trivia quiz about ‘Inang Bayan’ (motherland) is also set at Food Central and there will be a flash mob on Wednesday by various dance groups.
The finale will take place on June 12 with a flag raising attended by Philippine diplomatic officials and community leaders.
