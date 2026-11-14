Philippine Embassy in UAE extends condolences to families of Fujairah crash victims

The Philippine Embassy extended its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the fatal traffic accident in Fujairah.

In a statement, it said, "The Philippine Embassy, along with the Filipino community in the UAE, stands in solidarity with the UAE following the tragic accident in the Emirate of Fujairah on November 12, 2026, that resulted in the death of 14 people and injuries to 30 others".

The Embassy said it hoped the loved ones of those who passed away find "strength and comfort during this time of immense grief".

It also conveyed its prayers for the "full and speedy recovery of those injured", while adding its appreciation for the emergency responders and medical teams who acted with urgency.

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"At this difficult moment, we stand in heartfelt sympathy with the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates, and with all those whose lives have been affected by this tragedy", it said.

The 23-vehicle accident in Fujairah killed 14 people, of which, 10 were Emiratis and four were Indians. Thirty others were also injured, these include 8 Emiratis, 2 Jordanians, 7 Indians, 2 Pakistanis, 3 Egyptians, 6 Omanis, and 2 Brazilians.

UAE authorities earlier detailed two major crashes that occurred on that day. Preliminary investigations, it said, revealed that two consecutive accidents occurred on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road (E84) in the direction of Fujairah.

The first involved a vehicle colliding with a stationary truck, while the second occurred when a truck carrying two shipping containers collided with several vehicles before overturning. The accidents took place in an area where the right-hand lane had been closed for maintenance works.