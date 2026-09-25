Philippine Consulate Dubai website under maintenance; here's how to book appointments

Appointments are required at the Philippine mission in Al Qusais; walk-ins are allowed only for seniors, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, kasambahay, minors, those with urgent cases

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 25 Sept 2026, 6:20 PM
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The website of the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) is temporarily down due to system maintenance, the mission in Dubai announced on Friday.

Those who are seeking consular services may book appointments through the following links:

  • Notarial services - https://pcgauthentication.timetap.com

  • Civil registry (report of birth)- https://newbornapplicant.timetap.com

  • Visa - https://dubpcgvisa.timetap.com

  • Affidavit of support and guarantee (ASG) pre-assessment - https://asgpre-assessment.timetap.com

  • Report of marriage - https://dubaipcg_marriage.timetap.com

  • Wedding at the Consulate / Legal capacity to contract marriage https://pcglccm.timetap.com

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"Clients are reminded that appointments are necessary before coming to the Consulate General (in Al Qusais)," the PCG said in a Facebook post, adding: "No walk-ins are allowed, except for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (with ID), visibly pregnant women, domestic workers, minors seven years old and below, and those who will file a report of death and have other urgent cases with proof."

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