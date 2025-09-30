  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 30, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1447 | Fajr 04:54 | DXB weather-sun.svg36°C

UAE petrol, diesel prices for October 2025 announced

The UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 to align them with the international rate

Published: Tue 30 Sept 2025, 9:56 AM

Updated: Tue 30 Sept 2025, 10:15 AM

Top Stories

UAE petrol, diesel prices for October 2025 announced

UAE petrol, diesel prices for October 2025 announced

'50% off' ticket scams: Cloned sites, OTP traps trick UAE concert fans

'50% off' ticket scams: Cloned sites, OTP traps trick UAE concert fans

Dubai: Gold prices jump over Dh5 per gram, hit new all-time high

Dubai: Gold prices jump over Dh5 per gram, hit new all-time high

The UAE announced fuel prices for October on Tuesday.

In September, prices rose slightly after dipping in August.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'50% off' ticket scams: Cloned sites, OTP traps trick UAE concert fans

thumb-image

Trump authorises 'full force' troop deployment in Portland

thumb-image

Explore Sir Bu Nair Festival in Sharjah City and remote island that opens once a year

thumb-image

Salman Khan takes subtle dig at 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Kashyap

thumb-image

Firing allowed, training is not: Trump administration shares shutdown plans

 

The new rates listed below will apply from October 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.77 a litre, compared to Dh2.70 in September.

  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.66 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.58.

  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.58 litre, compared to Dh2.51 a litre in September.

  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.71 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.66.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As fuel prices play a crucial role in influencing inflation, stable petrol rates help keep transportation costs and the prices of other goods under control.

The UAE continues to rank among the 25 countries with the lowest petrol prices globally, with an average of Dh2.58 per litre. The country deregulated petrol prices in 2015 to align them with the international rate.