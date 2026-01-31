UAE petrol, diesel prices for February 2026 announced

The UAE announced fuel prices for February 2026 on Saturday, January 31. The three variants of petrol — Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus — saw a slight dip in price in January, when compared to December 2025.

The new rates listed below will apply from February 1, 2026, and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.45 a litre, compared to Dh2.53 in January.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.33 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.42.

E-Plus 91 petrol prices will cost Dh2.26 per litre, compared to the previous rate of Dh2.34 a litre.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.52 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.55.

The country deregulated petrol prices in 2015 to align them with the international rate.