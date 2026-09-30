UAE petrol and diesel prices for October 2026 announced

The UAE has announced fuel prices for October 2026. In September, rates rose slightly following an increase in August. July, however, saw a dip in UAE fuel prices after four consecutive monthly increases owing to the regional war.

The new rates listed below will apply from October 1, 2026, and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh4.40 a litre, compared to Dh3.8 in September.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh4.28 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh3.69.

E-Plus 91 petrol prices will cost Dh4.21 per litre, compared to the previous rate of Dh3.61 a litre.

Diesel will be charged at Dh4.80 a litre, compared to Dh4.3 in September.

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Since the outbreak of the Middle East war on February 28, retail fuel prices in the UAE have been on the rise, jumping more than 60 per cent, before dropping in July and then rising again in August and September.

The 60-day ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran has expired and Washington has no intention of extending it, whilst Tehran has threatened to escalate the conflict. At the same time, the Houthis have stepped up attacks on oil infrastructure in the Red Sea.

Monthly changes in UAE petrol prices have a direct impact on household budgets, as fuel is an essential and recurring expense for most families. Even small price increases can add up over time, forcing motorists to allocate a larger portion of their income to fuel.