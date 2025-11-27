Petrofac confirms UAE operations running normally after employee layoffs

Petrofac has confirmed that its UAE operations are continuing, with teams supporting Adnoc’s ongoing energy projects, following the release of staff connected to one of its major contracts.

In an official statement to Khaleej Times on Thursday, the company said, “Operations across Petrofac’s portfolio in the UAE are progressing as normal, with our teams continuing to support Adnoc in delivering its evolving energy goals.”

The clarification comes after Petrofac issued termination notices to several employees on November 19 as part of restructuring measures. These measures are part of internal adjustments related to project requirements, raising questions about the settlement process for those affected.

Settlement process underway

According to information available to Khaleej Times, former employees have been informed that they will receive updates on their remaining dues within the required period. A full settlement statement is expected to be issued within 14 days of the termination date, with the breakdown scheduled to be shared before December 3.

Employees also told Khaleej Times they received their November salary up to and including their final working day, November 19.

Restructuring linked to major project

Around 180 employees in the UAE, linked to the company’s 2GW contract, were released as part of internal restructuring measures tied to project requirements.

Despite the restructuring, Petrofac highlighted that its delivery commitments in the UAE remain uninterrupted and that project teams continue to operate normally.

Awaiting final settlement details

With the settlement process underway, former employees are awaiting the detailed statement expected in the coming days, which will outline their remaining entitlements and final dues.

