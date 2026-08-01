Perseids meteor shower in UAE: How, when to watch; photography tips

UAE's skies will come alive with streaks of light as the Perseids Meteor Shower puts on a show. Considered "the most reliable", according to Dubai Astronomy Group's Khadijah Al Hariri, it is known for bright, fast meteors and occasional fireballs. Fireballs are exceptionally bright meteors, brighter than Venus, and sometimes accompanied by sound.

Active between July 17 and August 24, the Perseids peaks on August 12 and 13. This year, the meteor shower coincides with a new moon on August 12, which means there will be minimal moonlight interference.

UAE residents can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour, and can observe even the fainter ones due to the moonless night conditions. The best viewing time is after August 12 midnight till the dawn hours of August 13, according to Khadijah.

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How to view

UAE residents can view the Perseids in any location away from city lights.

You don't need a telescope or binoculars to view Perseids; they can be seen with the naked eye.

Patience is truly key. Switch off your phones, avoid any screen, and allow 20 to 30 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the darkness.

Deserts are ideal viewing points, but it is important to adhere to safety precautions. Go in groups, and carry enough supplies, including hydration and adequate lighting depending on how long you plan to stay.

Depending on the desert, you may also have to take permits if camping for a long time, so check with the emirate-specific authority.

How do the Perseid meteors occur?

The Perseids are fragments, tiny particles of dust and ice from Comet Swift-Tuttle. According to Dubai Astronomy Group, these fragments are "no bigger than a grain of sand".

When Earth passes through this debris, the atmosphere causes them to burn up, creating bright light streaks. If a fragment survives the journey, which is rare, it ends up on Earth as a meteorite.

DAG said Comet Swift-Tuttle is a large periodic comet with a nucleus about 26 km across, roughly twice the size of the object that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. It orbits the Sun once every 133 years and last passed close to Earth in 1992. It will return in 2126, giving future generations an even more spectacular display.

Rest assured, for the comet does not pose a threat to Earth for at least the next few thousand years, according to astronomer calculations.

How to photograph Perseids

For photography enthusiasts, DAG provides tips on how to capture the Perseids: