Dubai: Robot, new apps to help people of determination during emergencies

Dubai is taking several steps to ensure that People of Determination (POD) are evacuated quickly and safely in the event of an emergency. While some government entities are preparing to launch a central database, others have developed apps to alert PODs about impending dangers.

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Service (DCAS) is working on a database that will have all the information about PoDs around the emirate. Titled Estijaba, it will be a centralised digital system that will collect, manage, and present essential information. Developed in collaboration with Community Development Authority (CDA) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the platform will have accurate records and medical histories of registered individuals that will be easily accessible to first responders and medical professionals in times of emergency or disaster.

Meanwhile, Dubai Municipality (DM) has updated its DB Safe app to now send audio notifications to in case people need to evacuate a building in the event of a tremor. “The feature makes sure that PoDs will be able to evacuate if there is an earthquake,” said a researcher who worked on the project. “It gives clear exit instructions — in both English and Arabic — as well as notifications based on the location of the person.”

Both these innovations were showcased at the seventh edition of AccessAbilities Expo which began in Dubai on Monday. One of the largest events for PoDs across the Middle East, the event showcases a comprehensive range of technologies, services, and innovations to empower those with special needs.

Helpful in emergency situations

The Estijaba platform is still in its early stages and a spokesperson at the DCAS stand said that relatives of PODs can register their details on it. “The relatives can add all information about the PoD including their primary disability, known allergies and active medication,” the spokesperson said. “After that, we will verify if all the information is correct. Once the verification is done, the person is put in the system, which will be accessible by first responders and rescuers in the case of an emergency.”

She added that at the later stage, the system will be integrated with DHA and CDA platforms to add the PoDs already registered in the system. She said the centralised system would allow rescuers to evacuate people with special needs quickly and efficiently and administer appropriate treatment in accordance with their medical history.

To maintain the highest level of trust and protection, the system will use a blockchain technology, guaranteeing that the information is accessible only to authorised entities and employees.

Robot educator

Also on display at the DM stand at the expo was the robot Suhail, which interacted with PoDs and gave them instructions on how to evacuate in the event of an earthquake. With movable limbs, a color-changing face and mouth that moves, the robot has been a big hit especially among children.

“We have been using this robot when visiting schools with children of diabilities,” said the researchers. “It gives voice commands and audio instructions on how to behave if an earthquake strikes. However, at this expo, I have received feedback from PoDs that it would be great if the robot could also communicate using sign language. That is important feedback, and I will see if this is something we can incorporate into the programming.”