People take day off work; little boy wears train uniform to ride inaugural Etihad Rail

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live coverage as Etihad Rail begins first passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah]

Some UAE residents spent a sleepless night while others took the day off to be a part of history on board the inaugural Etihad Rail train from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi. Dubai resident Amina Salim, who travelled on the train with her friend Faris on Tuesday, said that she didn’t sleep the whole night.

“Several of us friends had gathered together to watch the Fifa World Cup match,” she said. “At 3am, Faris and I left for Fujairah and reached there by around 4.30am. I took the day off so that I could be part of this historic moment. As someone who was born and raised in the UAE and calls this country home, it was a proud moment for me to ride the inaugural train.”

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She said that she was scheduled to travel back to Fujairah on the same day. “We booked the ticket for the 6pm train,” she said. For me, it is worth the effort. I am a part of this country’s most historic moment.”

It was on Tuesday at 5.30am that the inaugural train set off from the Fujairah station, cutting through the vast expanse of UAE. For many riders, the breathtaking views of the Hajr Mountains were a first-of-its-kind experience.

'I saw the sunrise'

For Dubai resident Sandra Kuriakose, the best part of the train journey was being able to see the sunrise from the train. “We were able to see the sun come out from behind the Hajar Mountains, and it was the most beautiful scene,” she said.

It was a family affair for Sandra as she journeyed on the train with her parents, Mathew and Greeny. Mathew, who has been a resident of the UAE for 40 years, worked on the Dubai Metro project and was proud to have been able to see history being made on the Etihad Rail. He credited his wife for booking the tickets. “As soon as I saw the announcement that ticket bookings had opened, I began trying,” said Greeny. “Every time I got the payment page, the app would get stuck. I was finally able to book on my third attempt. By then, the comfort seats were fully booked, so we opted for the premium class seats.”

Sandra said that she was surprised by the thought and care that had gone into designing the seats. “Every nook and cranny of the seat was multifunctional, and there was space for everything that you could possibly be carrying,” she said. “There was a hook for the handbag, an area to put the phone and a separate space for luggage.”

The family were received at the station by Sandra’s elder sister Sanju and her son Kiaan, dressed in a school uniform and holding up a handmade card. “He skipped the first two periods of school so that he could come pick us up,” said Sandra. “Now he is looking forward to going on the train.”

Train uniform

For social worker Samad and his wife Shirin, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to ride the Etihad Rail train. On Wednesday, Samad spent his day arranging for a train uniform for his six-year-old son Izin Lahis Samad. The little boy was proud of his uniform and flashed a smile for the cameras as he alighted at the Abu Dhabi station.

Samad, who grew up in Ras Al Khaimah, said that his heart was set on taking the first train of the Etihad Rail. “I began trying for a ticket as soon as I heard of the sale and managed to get three tickets for the family,” he said. “We will be staying in Abu Dhabi with my wife’s sister and returning to Fujairah on Wednesday.”

The excitement was not limited to the early morning riders. Throughout the day, several UAE residents made their way to the station to take a trip on the train.

Prayaga Suresh managed to snag tickets for her husband and herself on the 10.59am train to Abu Dhabi. The couple left at 7.45am from Ajman to make it to the Fujairah station.

“I have been living in the UAE since 1989, and I have seen the country grow from strength to strength,” she said. “So, I was very excited when I heard about the Etihad Rail and wanted to ride on it on the first day. I managed to get tickets for the second train of the day.”