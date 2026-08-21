UAE pension scheme extends coverage to part-time Emirati employees

UAE's General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has extended its pension coverage to part-time Emirati employees in both government and private sector entities, aligning with the country's evolving labour market and the rise of flexible on-site, remote, and hybrid work arrangements.

Under the new framework, part-time employees will be registered in the GPSSA pension system if they work between eight and 32 hours per week, or one to four days per week, equivalent to 20 per cent to 80 per cent of full-time hours.

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Their service period and pension benefits will be calculated proportionately, based on actual working hours and the approved contribution salary for each applicable period.

GPSSA said employers are responsible for registering UAE national part-time employees and for updating records on the Ma'ashi platform when full-time insured employees move to part-time contracts.

The authority added that extending robust social security across different types of employment contracts gives insured individuals greater flexibility to balance work with personal commitments, whether for continuing education, family care, or other reasons.

It also confirmed that the framework ensures continuity of service for individuals moving between full-time and part-time roles, supporting their long-term financial and social security.