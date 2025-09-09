UAE: Now, employees have 10 years to pay for merging service periods for pension

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has extended the timeframe for insured individuals to pay for merging service periods from four years to 10.

The decision, endorsed by the GPSSA Board of Directors, is aimed at encouraging individuals to combine previous employment periods and provide better flexibility in retirement planning.

Effective September 2025, the updated policy will apply to all insured individuals covered under GPSSA’s pension laws. The implementation will take place in two phases: the first will cover insured individuals with active merging service requests, while the second, starting in November 2025, will open the process to new applications.

GPSSA advised those planning to submit merging service period requests during the second phase to update and verify their information through the digital Ma’ashi platform. Ensuring accurate data, including confirmation of eligible service periods, will help avoid delays in processing.

The change is expected to especially benefit insured individuals currently paying installments above the legal minimum of one-quarter of their contribution salary, as they will now have the option to spread payments over a longer period. The mandatory minimum payment remains at one-quarter of the contribution salary.

The updated policy allows insured individuals to merge service periods across several scenarios, including employment with any employer covered by federal pension laws, service completed before acquiring UAE citizenship, and other periods approved by GPSSA’s Board of Directors.

Merging service periods enables individuals to combine past and current service, ensuring a continuous employment record. This can increase the likelihood of meeting minimum eligibility for pension benefits and enhance the final pension amount.