Pedestrian hit by vehicle while crossing undesignated area; Dubai Police issue warning

Dubai Police have warned about the risks of crossing roads at undesignated areas. The warning followed a recent incident where a pedestrian sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross from a non-designated area on Al Khawaneej Street.

Emergency teams responded swiftly to the scene and provided on-site medical assistance, authorities confirmed.

Following the incident, Dubai Police reiterated that crossing roads from undesignated areas remains one of the leading causes of run-over accidents in the emirate.

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Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said extensive efforts have been made to ensure pedestrian safety, including the provision of well-equipped crossings and footbridges on major roads.

Despite this, some pedestrians continue to take risks by crossing at unsafe locations, particularly on high-speed roads where drivers may not be able to stop in time, he added.

He urged pedestrians to strictly follow designated crossings and traffic signals, and to ensure roads are clear before attempting to cross.

Dubai Police also reminded the public that under Article 89 of the Federal Traffic Law, pedestrians who cross from non-designated areas or ignore traffic signals face a fine of Dh400, as such behaviour endangers both themselves and motorists.

Authorities also called on drivers to remain alert, especially on busy roads, as part of ongoing efforts to reduce accidents and promote road safety across the city.