Expo 2025 Osaka: UAE Pavilion welcomes 4 million visitors in major milestone

The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has welcomed its four millionth visitor, which marks a milestone days after the Pavilion hosted UAE Day celebrations featuring cultural performances and official ceremonies.

A delegation led by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended the festivities alongside senior officials from the UAE and Japan, Expo leadership, commissioners general, and thousands of visitors.

The day showed that the UAE’s innovation and progress are inseparable from its cultural identity, while also highlighting the nation’s enduring friendship with Japan and its partnerships across the world as foundations for a flourishing future in line with Expo’s theme of Designing Future for Our Lives.

To commemorate the four million visitor milestone, the Pavilion hosted a participatory Nurie Pazuru (Japanese for ‘colour-in puzzle’). Visitors collaborated to fill in a large canvas on the Pavilion’s façade, gradually unveiling the number 4,000,000. The completed artwork now stands as a shared symbol of connection and celebration, shaped by the contributions of thousands of Expo guests.

Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and commissioner general of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, said: “Reaching four million visitors is a reminder that the UAE Pavilion is not only representing the UAE, but every person who has stepped in and experienced the hospitality of our country, engaged with our Youth Ambassadors, and become part of our story."

"Coming so soon after the success of UAE Day, this achievement reflects the warmth of our welcome and the genuine curiosity of those who have made the Pavilion part of their Expo journey,” said Alfaheem.

Since opening in April 2025, the UAE Pavilion: Earth to Ether has offered a multisensory journey that brings the UAE’s story to life through five thematic zones. Each zone highlights a different aspect of the nation’s achievements, from space exploration and healthcare innovation to sustainable stewardship and cultural heritage, creating an experience that resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

With Expo 2025 Osaka running until October 13, the UAE Pavilion continues to draw strong interest from global audiences. It has become a meeting point for cultures, ideas, and experiences, with every milestone given meaning by the visitors who make it part of their journey.