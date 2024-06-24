Passport control between emirates, roof made out of leaves: UAE seniors recall life in 50s and 60s

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 5:02 PM

Born in 1951, Yusuf Ahmad Tali Alali worked as a pearl diver and fisherman until the early 2000s. The Emirati recalls how life was hard before the unification of the UAE. “It was difficult to earn a living and to travel,” he said, speaking to Khaleej Times. “Everything that you needed, you had to make them yourself. Whether it was the pots and pans, a fan or even the roof, you had to handcraft them with palm tree leaves. It was only after the unification that life became easier.”

Yousuf’s adventures at sea and his seven decades of memories in the country are now documented in a book chronicling how life was in the UAE, starting in the 1950s. 'Storylines', a collaboration between local publisher Uhibbook and Abu Dhabi’s Authority of Social Contribution Ma’an, has brought together stories from more than 30 senior members in the country and will be published later this year.

“This was one of the most exciting projects we have ever worked on,” said Sadia Anwar, founder of Uhibbook. “We spent almost eight months engaging with these seniors and getting them to tell us their stories. It was a very enriching experience for us as we gained 30 years of their wisdom in just 30 minutes.”

Yusuf Ahmad Tali Alali

Trip down memory lane

On Sunday, at an event held at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), the seniors, as well as volunteers, gathered to share their experiences for a final time. “What I enjoyed the most about this process was how many forgotten memories came to the surface of my mind while telling them,” said Christine Murdoch, a Scottish resident who moved to the UAE after marrying her Emirati husband in the early 1980s.

Christine Murdoch

She recalled her days in Abu Dhabi when she first moved here. “My husband was working with ADGAS, and during winters, they would have staff picnics right here on Saadiyat Island,” she said. “We would take a boat to get here, and it was just miles and miles of sand and some shrubs and bushes. That was all there was on this stretch of land. Today, it is hard to believe that this beautiful building of NYUAD is sitting in the same place.”

Another Indian expat at the event, Farooq Musba, shared how he arrived in the UAE in 1973. “I first came to Dubai from Bombay in a ship,” he recalled. “After a few days, I made the trek to Abu Dhabi. In those days, there was passport control between the two emirates. From that day till today, I have been working in the emirate in the same company.”

Farooq Musba celebrating his birthday with other senior members

Farooq, who celebrated his 75th birthday on Sunday, was surprised when a cake was brought in for him at the event. “This is the first time in my life that I have cut a cake,” he said. “And I am glad that it happened here with some new friends that I have made over the course of this book.”

Unforgettable experience

To collect and collate the stories, Uhibbook engaged several volunteers. For many of them, it was an unforgettable experience. Tojan Hamaydeh was looking for volunteering experiences when she came across the opportunity. “I never imagined that it would become something I would enjoy so much,” she said. “One of the seniors I was paired with lived in a small oasis in Al Ain in the 1960s. She even had a little measurement cup that she used in those days. The stories she shared and her experiences of the oasis life was absolutely new to me. I cannot even imagine it.”