Partnership to harness inherent strengths of India, UAE and Israel

Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India to Dubai and Ilan Sztulman, Consul General of Israel to Dubai with other delegates at the India UAE Israel Economic Summit in Dubai. KT photo/Shihab

Dubai - Business leaders come together for trilateral India-UAE-Israel Economic Summit in Dubai.

by Saman Haziq Published: Tue 19 Oct 2021, 10:15 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Oct 2021, 11:19 PM

With a shared vision and hope for regional peace, stability and economic growth, business leaders from the UAE, India and Israel came together for a unique trilateral economic summit in Dubai on Tuesday.

Titled the India-UAE-Israel Economic Summit, the one day forum was a collaborative effort of the Consulates of Israel and India in Dubai, the Israel Export Institute, the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), Bank Hapoalim, Bank of Baroda and media partner Khaleej Times.

Calling the trilateral summit a “force multiplier”, Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India to Dubai, said the forum served as a key platform for India, UAE and Israel to jointly explore areas of partnership in both the public and private sectors.

“This trilateral economic summit is taking place at an opportune time with the first anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords having been commemorated recently. I would like to congratulate both the UAE and Israel on their outstanding efforts in fostering regional peace and trust. The Abraham Accords was a landmark event that has not only had a significant impact on trade interest between the UAE and Israel, but also helped to promote regional peace and prosperity. I commend the vision and commitment of the UAE and Israel leaders as well as people of the two countries in forging such a historic, multilateral alliance that will have a significant positive impact on all nations,” he said.

Celebrating the three-country partnership, and hinting at its immense potential, Dr Puri said: “Israel, which is recognised as a startup country and research & development powerhouse, combining forces with India, which is the world’s third largest startup ecosystem, manufacturing power house; and the UAE with its ease of doing business due to its regulatory policies and unique strategic location (transit and re-export hub) and with its enormous capital; can be an amazing combination and create benefits for this region and for the globe.”

Talking about the importance of collaboration, he said: “If there is one lesson this pandemic has taught us, then it is that we are all interdependent on each other, and especially that health security is indivisible. Either we are all secure or no one is secure. We must convert this unprecedented crisis into an opportunity, and we must collaborate in our common interest.”

Signaling that the new trilateral cooperation will benefit all sides immensely, Ilan Sztulman, Consul General of Israel to Dubai, called the summit a perfect platform to collaborate and do more business together.

The Israeli diplomat who is primarily tasked with advancing commercial relations between the UAE and Israel, said: “We aim to further this relationship and hope this collaboration turns out fruitful.

“We, Israelis are very down to earth, but we mean business and we are very keen on making it happen. This forum is symbolic as it comes at the heels of an important economic cooperation agreement that was signed on Monday night between foreign ministers of Israel, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and India on “shared issues of concern in the region and globally.”

The summit saw a number of panelists and industry experts discuss the possibilities of joint projects in the field of technology, infrastructure, agritech, clean energy, tech collaboration opportunities as well as ways to harness the potential of healthcare and medical sector.