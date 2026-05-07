Partial road closure announced of street in key Abu Dhabi area

The closure will begin from Friday, May 8, and will continue till Monday, May 11

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 7 May 2026, 9:55 PM
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Abu Dhabi's transport authority, or AD Mobility, on Thursday informed motorists of a partial road closure in the emirate.

The authority said that the left lane of Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (E20), heading towards Abu Dhabi, will be temporarily closed.

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The closure will begin from Friday, May 8, and will continue till Monday, May 11. The street is located near several landmarks, including Zayed University and Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Take a look at the affected road below:

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