Partial road closure announced of street in key Abu Dhabi area

Abu Dhabi's transport authority, or AD Mobility, on Thursday informed motorists of a partial road closure in the emirate.

The authority said that the left lane of Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (E20), heading towards Abu Dhabi, will be temporarily closed.

The closure will begin from Friday, May 8, and will continue till Monday, May 11. The street is located near several landmarks, including Zayed University and Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Take a look at the affected road below: