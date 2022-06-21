Parkour, rainforests, robotics: 6 unique Dubai summer camps for children

There are loads of fun things to do for kids this season - both physically and virtually

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 6:12 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 6:16 PM

If you are bored of the run-of-the-mill summer camps and are looking for a change for your little ones as they gear up for a long summer vacation (while their parents remain busy), here’s a list of some camps that are thinking out of the box.

Many camps in Dubai are now focusing on improving student endurance and honing the emotional intelligence of children.

With an assortment of activities, camp workshops are being customised to improve mind and body coordination of children. The activities offered are aimed at increasing flexibility, focus and concentration.

1. Parkour summer camp

If your child is reluctant to take risks and hates jumping or adventure activities then book your child for these healthy and exciting sessions where they will be taught all the fundamental movements of parkour, jumping, climbing, vaulting, swinging and balancing while fostering determination and building perseverance.

The camp runs for a full week from Sunday to Thursday and lasts for three hours each day, with venues at Al Quoz, Sheikh Rashid Road and Circle Mall, JVC in Dubai.

2. The Green Planet summer camp

If you are looking for an 'eco-summer camp' that will provide children with an array of hands-on and creative challenges, this one is for you!

The Green Planet is bringing back the ‘Summer Camp in the Rainforest’ running throughout the summer season.

Students will be learn about different plants and animals, cultivation and sustainability methods while learning about interconnected systems.

The camp starts from 18 July and runs for a month. Participants can enjoy animal care, green house activities, sustainable-themed explorations of the bio-dome and other zones as well as scavenger fun.

This environmentally-focused camp has been customized for children aged 5 to 12.

Prices start from Dh750 for 1 week or Dhs225 per day. Parents can also avail 20 per cent off with the Early Bird offer.

3. STEM for kids

Register your child for the Summer STEM & Robotics Camps and give your 4 to 14 year olds the gift of STEM learning.

This camp is available at Rove Hotel, Downtown or Studio One Hotel, Studio City (near Arabian Ranches).

For 4 to 6-year-olds, dubbed Little Explorers, this camp offers a program customised for the little ones to get them started with STEM. If your child is fascinated by technology or loves to build with Lego, then this could be the one for them!

For 7 to 9-year-olds, each day there will be a combination of three hands-on science, engineering, and robotics activities to follow.

The Summer Camps for 10 to 14-year-olds are being offered life skill based programs as well - Business for Kids and Finance for Kids along with STEM, Coding and Robotics courses.

The camp starts from July 12th till August 26th, 2022, and the weekly price is Dhs 1075 across all age groups.

4. Eduscan

Dr Alka Kalra, a licensed educational psychologist, has designed this camp with a focus on progressive academy training and skill development base.

Apart from public speaking, creative thinking, memory and concentration, participants across different training programmes also learn swimming, ice skating, brain gym, pottery and sports. The camp ultimately ends with a stage performance for parents.

Starting from 4 July prices start from Dhs 287 per week with venues spread across Karama, Muhaisnah, DIP and Al Qusais in Dubai and one venue in Sharjah.

Virtual Summer Camps

5. STEM & Space

If you want to encourage the younger generation to be the next space leaders or explorers, here’s an award-winning virtual camp.

India-based Edutech 'STEM & Space' is conducting a summer camp for the UAE market, known as 'Cosmic Jaunt 2022' -- an astronomy and space exploration camp designed by their in-house team of passionate astronomers and space enthusiasts. Explore the universe with them for five days from any of the weeks starting 18 July.

The virtual camp is designed and developed for students of grades 2 to 9. All the sessions are theme oriented along with hands-on activity-based learning. Each registered participant receives an activity box before their camp begins.

Participants can register in the UAE and can attend the camp from anywhere (home countries) for a price of Dh290 for 5 days that includes shipping the resource materials as well.

6. TuitionE

Want your native speaking children living in the UAE to learn their mother tongue? Let your kids attend the vernacular sessions to explore the wisdom of different mother tongues so that they can enhance their skills and explore their roots.

In this online camp, native speakers offer mother tongue lessons to students teaching them different Indian languages like Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, and Gujarati.

Students need to pay Dh249 for 20 classes with 5 classes in a week. The first batch begins on 4 July.

In case your children are also interested in learning fireless cooking, public speaking, or mindful activities, TuitionE also offers separate virtual classes for Dh299 for a one and a half hour long classes that will be held five days a week for four weeks.

