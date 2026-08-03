Parkonic announces ticketless paid parking at Dubai's Wafi Mall

Parkonic has now begun managing ticketless paid parking at Wafi Mall, with automatic payment taking place through motorists' Salik accounts.

Through the operator's new system, visitors will be able to pay by either by scanning a QR code near the site signage or if the payment is not completed, then it will be deducted from their Salik accounts while exiting.

As soon as residents enter the mall parking, the vehicle's license plate will be scanned, serving as a digital ticket, and removing the need for physical tickets.

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Parking fees will be applicable from Monday to Sunday and will be paid during public holidays as well. The rates will apply as follows:

First 3 hours: Free

3-4 hours: Dh15

Each additional hour or part thereof: Dh10

An interval of two hours after the last session will unlock three additional free parking hours on the same day.

Meanwhile, visitors re-entering Wafi Mall after three hours of free parking will be treated as a new entry and will not qualify for free parking again after the two-hour cooling period.

It is important to remember that cash payments and parking machines are not available at this location.

Additionally, loading bay vehicles are entitled to one additional hour of free parking upon validation.

Visitors who fail to pay the applicable parking fees may face fines, blacklisting, and/or legal action. Those without a Salik account or with insufficient balance must use an alternative payment method before exiting.

Recently, the parking operator began managing paid parking at West Yas Plaza, Yas Bay and Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi, select Choithrams outlets across UAE, Discovery Gardens in Dubai and Palm Jumeirah Crescent.