Parkin expands to 3 more malls in Dubai, adds smart cameras to catch violators

Dubai’s Parkin has said it will enforce proper parking at malls and shopping centres across Dubai, including spaces designated for people of determination. This includes 61 POD parking spaces at Dubai Festival City Mall, 30 spaces at Festival Plaza, and 16 spaces at Arabian Center.

On Tuesday, it signed a five-year agreement with Al Futtaim Group, which manages the aforementioned shopping centres, to deliver parking regulation and enforcement services across these retail destinations in Dubai.

Under the agreement, the smart parking company will manage these enforcement rules across all locations, including the issuance and validation of parking fines on the POD parking and the handling of customer feedback and disputes.

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It will also gather insights from on-ground operations to enhance compliance and to support the continuous improvement of the overall parking experience.

Parkin said it will deploy its advanced parking systems, including the integration of Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) technology, which will help provide accurate, real-time vehicle monitoring and enforcement.

The company will be responsible for the installation, operation and ongoing maintenance of all systems across all locations to ensure reliable performance through preventive and corrective measures.

“Partnering with Al Futtaim reflects our commitment to combining retail and operational excellence with advanced enforcement capabilities to deliver an exceptional customer experience,” Eng. Abdelrahman Alshuweihi, Director of Operations at Parkin, said.

“Through the deployment of automated license plate recognition and structured oversight processes, Parkin will create a transparent and efficient parking environment that serves both visitors of Al Futtaim's locations and the wider Dubai community.”

Hayssam Hajjar, Executive Director of Asset Management at Al Futtaim, added that parking influences both access to a destination and the overall experience, making it a key part of the visitor journey. “Through our collaboration with Parkin, we are delivering a more seamless, technology-enabled experience that enhances how our customers interact with our destination,” he added.

Parkin announced a similar scheme on Monday with Emaar, wherein it will also enforce proper parking guidelines in Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and Marina Mall. The proper guidelines include correctly using the POD parking, improving traffic flow in parking areas, and making sure parking facilities are utilised appropriately.