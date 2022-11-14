Paradise Found For Luxury Seekers: Welcome to Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island
Shining on the water's edge, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island welcomes you with bright, open spaces - embracing expansive views of the skyline and the sparkling waves of the Arabian Gulf.
Relax in our light-filled guest rooms and suites - all with water views. Entertain in six stylish restaurants and lounges. Find your bliss at The Pearl Spa and Wellness Abu Dhabi, or bask in the sun on our third-floor pool terrace. Every moment is elevated by thoughtful Four Seasons care.
The Art Of Luxury
Light, modern and filled with art, Four Seasons offers an inspiring experience of Abu Dhabi.
Perched on a collection of more than 200 islands, Abu Dhabi is a cinematic capital city that isn’t afraid to stand out. At Four Seasons, you'll experience the exciting waterfront community of Al Maryah Island, a high-end playground for business, shopping and entertainment. Connect indoors to The Galleria Mall, newly expanded with over 400 stores, including luxury brands such as Chanel, Valentino and Piaget. Discover 70 new restaurants, four urban parks and a 21-screen cinema. Al Maryah Island is also home to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Global Market, the world's newest international financial centre. Four Seasons puts all the best of the capital right at your doorstep.
Ready For Relaxation
All of our guest rooms offer water views – serene by day, sparkling by night.
With an atmosphere of understated modern luxury, Four Seasons guest rooms and suites offer abundant sunlight and elevated views of the city and Arabian Gulf. The sophisticated residential style is versatile for work, relaxation or family travel. Many guest rooms may be connected and several offer twin beds, making them ideal for children. Our Four Seasons Executive Suites feature an elegant sitting room and efficient desk area – some adding a separate dining room and pantry.
Sumptuous Specialty Suites
For VIP guests in Abu Dhabi, we offer a collection of beautifully furnished specialty suites with one, two or three bedrooms. Our 12th-floor Presidential Suite provides magnificent spaces for dining and entertaining. For the ultimate in sophistication, our 13th-floor Royal Suite includes a two-storey sitting room, a formal dining room, a study and a lavish master bedroom with two walk-in closets and a window-side oval tub. Both the Presidential and Royal Suites include a kitchen pantry for complete convenience with meal service.
Our Chicago-Style Steakhouse
Inspired by 1920s Chicago, Butcher & Still offers a modern interpretation of the traditional steakhouse. Overseen by Restaurant Chef Marshall Roth, the specialty is prime cuts of American beef, paired with an array of side dishes, delicious sauces and fresh Parker House rolls. Toast the occasion with Prohibition-era cocktails shaken to perfection. A retractable wall opens to an outdoor patio, and a private elevator takes you two levels down to our ultra-private dining room, The Hideaway.
Sophisticated Southern Italian
With a stellar reputation from its birthplace in Washington, DC, the award-winning Cafe Milano features its first international location here at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi. Savour handmade pasta and fresh seafood, inspired by the southern coast of Italy. Be part of the fashionable social scene – whether to sip a casual aperitivo or to enjoy our popular Sunday Brunch. For private parties of up to 16 guests, we offer an elegant private dining room with views of the Arabian Gulf.
Market-Inspired Neighbourhood Eatery
Feel the energizing atmosphere of Crust, a casual destination for breakfast, and our famous, family-friendly Saturday Best Brunch. Lively and contemporary, Crust features approachable global cuisine by Executive Chef Christian Buenrostro and Pastry Chef Rashika Mahina. Choose from the buffet or order à la carte. Seating extends outdoors onto our first-floor terrace, giving an elevated view of the water.
Lounges For Every Occasion
Elegant and sophisticated, Al Meylas is the "living room of Abu Dhabi," where you can mingle with stylish locals and fellow travellers. Zsa Zsa is our signature bar off the lobby, paying homage to the glamorous history of fine cocktails. Eclipse Terrace Lounge offers an open-air setting on our third-floor pool deck, serving healthy, Asian-fusion cuisine for lunch and dinner. At sunset, Eclipse becomes an outdoor lounge, featuring music, cocktails and innovative bar food. Attentive Four Seasons service - always warm and friendly - creates a totally comfortable atmosphere.
Make Time For Relaxation
Calm, luxurious and radiant with light, The Pearl Spa and Wellness Abu Dhabi is home to eight spacious spa suites – including one exclusive couple's suite – all with private shower and most with windows. Choose from all-natural face and body treatments by Sodashi, and discover our low-touch therapies, including fully clothed massages. Before, between or after your treatments, make time for relaxation in the separate men’s and women's Zen rooms, as well as the heated hydro pool, sauna, ice fountain and showers. You'll leave feeling fully relaxed and rejuvenated.
Daily Well-Being
Keep up your workout routine in our two 24-hour fitness centres – one for women only – adding natural motivation with floor-to-ceiling views. Find new challenges with our state-of-the-art cardiovascular and weight-training machines. For a custom-designed workout, book a session with a certified personal trainer. We also offer a regular program of group fitness classes and yoga sessions.
An Atmosphere Of Inspiration
For high-level conferences, gala parties and weddings - hosting up to 530 guests - Four Seasons provides a vibrant waterfront setting. Discover Abu Dhabi's only two ballrooms that open right onto the water's edge, featuring terraces that are beautiful for pre-function receptions. For smaller events, six function rooms are conveniently grouped on the first floor – most with terraces directly overlooking the Arabian Gulf and city skyline. Enhance your occasion with restaurant-style dining, made unforgettable with flawless Four Seasons service.
Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island
P.O.Box 107032, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Voice: 971 (2) 333 2222
https://www.fourseasons.com/abudhabi/offers/