Panic attacks, nightmares: UAE-based women raise awareness on menopause

Many women have a difficult time during perimenopause and menopause, when symptoms can range from anxiety and nightmares; to bouts of uncontrollable rage, fatigue, itchy ears, and more. It is a perplexing time; and yet, there is little detailed, unbiased, and practical information out there.

So, Abu Dhabi resident Ann Marie McQueen decided to do something about it. Inspired by her own struggles through perimenopause, she launched menopause platform Hotflash inc in 2020, which now engages with 50,000 women across the globe.

“It all started when I hit a wall in my early 40s,” McQueen told Khaleej Times. “I had problems sleeping, and I suffered with anxiety, panic attacks, and severe nightmares. I developed a fear of flying, and I had a lot of weird physical symptoms like strange headaches and chest pains. I had no idea what was going on and none of the doctors I saw could give me a clear answer either. Then, when I missed a period aged 47, I started to do my own research, and I realised I had been going through perimenopause (the time when women transition to menopause).”

Having specialised in health and wellness throughout her 30-year career, McQueen immediately noticed that most of the writing around perimenopause was either very surface level, intended to evoke fear, or designed to sell a certain product or approach.

Ann Marie McQueen

She said: “Menopause is so often boiled down to physical symptoms and explained away as simply being because our oestrogen levels are falling. But there's so much more that goes into it. It’s both a tricky time and a powerful time, some theorists believe it’s when women are finally allowed to become who they were truly meant to be.”

She added there are more than 100 symptoms of menopause. “As your hormones readjust it affects every part of your body. Things like itchy ears, a burning mouth, crawling sensations on your skin, or feeling suddenly cold are all symptoms that people don’t talk about. These are the sorts of things that will scare you if you don’t know what they are. Menopause is one of the most important transitions of our lives, but it hits you all at once so it’s important to prepare for it the best you can.”

Ann Marie McQueen

She noted that habits such as under-eating, over-working and over-exercising can exacerbate symptoms. Some specialists vouch for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) as a way of easing side effects, while those on the other end of the spectrum champion natural methods such as supplementing through food.

“I occupy the middle space in between, and I try to include all the different theories. I would advise every woman to do their own research, listen to their body, and find what works for them. I just want to help as many women as possible navigate their own transitions as smoothly as possible,” McQueen explained.

Crippling migraines, anxiety

Communications consultant Rebecca Rees from Dubai shared similar stories about her experience with perimenopause. Her symptoms started aged 43.

“I had crippling migraines and anxiety, and the brain fog was awful and embarrassing, too. I’d start a conversation and completely forget what I was going to say, and I’d do stupid things like lose my car keys and find them in the fridge.

Rebecca Rees

“But the worst symptom was the hot flashes, they struck day and night for 10 years and I still get the odd one today. I was once in a meeting with five men, dripping with sweat from head to toe. I pretended I was coming down with the flu. Afterwards, one gentleman took me aside and said: ‘My wife is going through the same thing. I feel for you.’ I nearly burst into tears at his kindness,” Rees added.

PR professional Maria Stapleton developed PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder) – a more severe version of PMS (premenstrual syndrome) – when she entered perimenopause aged 42.