Pakistan's former press counsellor in UAE passes away

Pak embassy appreciates his services to the country and expatriate community

Dr Zafar Iqbal, Pakistan's former press counsellor in the UAE. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 8:27 PM Last updated: Sat 13 May 2023, 8:28 PM

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, announced the passing away of Dr Zafar Iqbal, former press counsellor in the UAE, on Saturday in Lahore.

"His services to Pakistan and the Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE especially in print and electronic media will always be remembered", says the embassy in a statement.

According to the embassy statement, his funeral prayers will be offered on Saturday night in Lahore.