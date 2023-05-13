Pakistan's ambassador to UAE pays respects to late Sheikh Khalifa

The Emirates has hosted nationals from around 26 different countries after being evacuated on these planes, which have carried 997 people since April 29
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE, on Saturday paid respect and tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and visited the Grand Mosque in his name in Al Ain.
The ambassador also met one of Sheikh Khalifa’s grandsons who was present at the Grand Mosque to offer prayers for his late grandfather.
The late Sheikh Khalifa took office on November 4, 2004, after the death of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy he continued until he passed away on May 13, 2022.
Under his leadership, the UAE became the second-largest economy in the Arab world and the first Arab and Islamic nation to reach Mars, among many other remarkable achievements in various fields.
Under the leadership of the late Sheikh Khalifa, the UAE strengthened its prominent stature and leading regional and global role by creating deep-rooted relations with many countries based on mutual respect and supporting international peace and stability.
Earlier, the ambassador also offered condolences on the death of Dr Zafar Iqbal, a Former Press Counsellor in the UAE, who passed away in Lahore on May 13, 2023.
“The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, is very sorry to announce the passing away of Dr Zafar Iqbal. His services to Pakistan and the Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE especially in print and electronic media will always be remembered,” he said.
