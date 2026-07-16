Pakistanis in UAE: Nadra mobile team to offer registration services in Ras Al Khaimah

A mobile registration team from Pakistan's National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will visit Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday, July 18, to provide identity document services to Pakistani nationals residing in the northern emirates.

According to a notice posted by the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, on its social media account, the special facility will operate from 8am to 4pm at the Pakistan Centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

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The services on offer include first-time National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Nicop) applications, Nicop renewals and corrections, reprinting of cancelled Nicops, and Family Registration Certificates.

Pakistani nationals wishing to avail the facility have been asked to bring all relevant identity documents.

This is not the first such drive in the emirate. The Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, had earlier this year arranged for the Nadra Mobile Registration Team to visit Ras Al Khaimah, issuing new identity cards and offering modifications and renewals to the community.

Overseas Pakistanis unable to attend such camps in person have been encouraged to use the Pak-Identity mobile app for Nicop applications, renewals and amendments, or to approach the Pakistani consulates in Dubai and Abu Dhabi directly.

The UAE is home to over two million Pakistanis, the second-largest overseas Pakistani community after Saudi Arabia, with more than 5.5 million Pakistanis living and working across the Gulf region.