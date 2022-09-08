Pakistani Winner Murtaza Khan - Misses Historic AED 100,000,000 win with Emirates Draw
Neighbours rejoice as Indian, Pakistani, and Nepali Win
The month of September is turning out to be a very prosperous one for the winners of the 49th Emirates Draw, with over AED 692,790 in winnings for 370 participants. The latest winners include Shareef Abdulla from India, Murtaza Khan from Pakistan, and Yugal Dahal from Nepal, each winning an exclusive AED 77,777. While Shareef and Yugal are the raffle winners, Murtaza won by matching five out of seven numbers from the right in the main draw.
Murtaza Khan, a doctor by profession, is also ecstatic upon matching five out of seven numbers from the right and winning AED 77,777. The 44-year-old recalls, "When I received the email, I was expecting it to be just a small win of AED 7, but to my surprise, it was a lot more than that!" Although matching five out of seven numbers is great, if he had not switched the only two remaining numbers at the last minute, Murtaza would have become the MENA region’s first and historic AED 100 Million Grand Prize Winner. Murtaza intends to use a portion of his winning to assist the communities affected by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan. He urges other participants saying, "However low you think your opportunities are at winning, they are still more than a zero chance - if you don't participate. So, keep playing and don’t overthink."
Yugal Dahal, a sales associate working in Al Ain, was in for a pleasant surprise when he read the email from Emirates Draw. He excitedly shares, "This is a huge leap for me; it is my second win from Emirates Draw. The first win was AED 7, and now I won AED 77,777. I feel so blessed to have won after just six months." The 25-years-old intends to use his winnings to cement his future with investments and plans to donate a portion to needy people. He has not yet shared the good news with his family but plans to surprise them on his next visit back home. His message to others is not to lose hope and have faith that they will win one day.
Meanwhile, Shareef Abdulla could not control his excitement throughout the interview, "This was my third win in just 16 tries. Although the first two were small prize amounts, they kept me motivated, and this win was a pleasant surprise." Shareef plans to set up a small business with his winnings towards a goal of financial independence and intends to continue playing with Emirates Draw for more happy days - as he calls them.
Since its inception twelve months ago, the socially responsible organization has distributed over AED 36 million to more than 25,000 winners. The total prizes include the one-of-a-kind AED 7 prize category, which allows nearly 10% of all participants to become instant winners by only matching the first number from the right. The AED 100 Million Grand Prize, the largest in the MENA, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left.
Participants have another opportunity to win the life-changing prize in the next draw which will be broadcast live on Sunday 11th September 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.
How to play?
Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing an AED 50 pencil, part of which goes to support the environment through the planting of coral polyps along the coast of the UAE and as part of Emirates Draw’s leading corporate social responsibility programme to support the UAE government’s vision. After registering online at www.emiratesdraw.com or the mobile application, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.
With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings. The first is a raffle draw where seven lucky participants are guaranteed AED 77,777 weekly. In addition, all participants have the choice to be entered into a second draw with seven prize categories that start at AED 7 and include the Grand Prize of AED 100 million when all seven numbers are matched.
The next draw will be live streamed across its digital platforms, YouTube, and Facebook.
Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early!
For more information, please call the toll-free number 800-77-777-777.