'Thank you, love you': How Pakistani winner of Dh15 million reacted to Big Ticket's call

When Shaukat Aftab found out he had won Dh15 million in the Big Ticket draw, his first reaction was simply, "Oh."

And maybe, that was all he could manage in the moment. When something this life-changing happens, it can take a few seconds to process what you are hearing, especially when the news sounds almost too good to be true.

The Pakistani expat had answered the phone cautiously, seemingly unsure about the call that was about to change his life. "Good evening, is [this] Shaukat Aftab?" Big Ticket host Richard asked, to which Shaukat hesitantly replied, "yes."

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Richard and co-host Bouchra then reminded him that he had bought a Big Ticket entry on August 4. "Yes," he said again, but his uncertain tone suggested he was still trying to figure out why the hosts were calling.

Then, came the news: "You have just won Dh15 million!" Richard told him.

There was a brief pause, then Shaukat said: "Oh...."

The Big Ticket hosts then made sure there was no misunderstanding: "Congratulations! The grand prize... Dh15 million is yours!" Richard announced.

Shaukat seemed overwhelmed as the reality of his win began to sink in. His response was a stream of gratitude and disbelief. "Oh... thank you very much. Thank you, thank you. Love you... so grateful...very happy to know," he said.

Bouchra then told him that if he went to Big Ticket’s YouTube channel, he would be able to see the hosts waving to him as they celebrated his win.

But the surprises were not over.

Richard told Shaukat that they would meet him in person on the Big Ticket show in Abu Dhabi on October 3.

For Shaukat, a phone call that began with a hesitant “yes” had ended with the news that he was Dh15 million richer , and an invitation to celebrate the win in person.