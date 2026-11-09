Pakistani, Indian, Egyptian expats win Dh250,000 total in Big Spin Prizes by Big Ticket

Three expats from Pakistan, Egypt, and India took home a combined cash prize of Dh250,000 as part of the Big Spin prizes during Big Ticket’s Series 292 live draw.

Inam Ul Hussnain, a Pakistani expat residing in the UAE, won Dh50,000 in the Big Spin game. Although Inam was unable to attend the live draw in person, the Big Ticket team stepped in to play the game on his behalf.

Gaser Elagamy, an Egyptian expat working as an account manager, has been living in the UAE for the past 19 years. He won Dh100,000 in the Big Spin game during the November 3 live draw.

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When Gaser received the winning news, he said: “I was so happy and excited when I found out that I had been selected to take part in the Big Spin game! My wife was with me when I received the news, and we were both thrilled. It was such a wonderful surprise for us,” he shared.

Gaser plans to prioritise his children's education with the cash prize, while also considering investing a portion in property.

Pritam Kumar Sugriv Singh Patel, a 27-year-old mechanic from Uttar Pradesh, India, has been living in Dubai for the past four years, while his family remains back home. He first heard about Big Ticket through a colleague who had won and was inspired to try his own luck. He has been participating for the past year, purchasing tickets every month alongside a group of 19 friends.

Pritam said, “I was extremely happy! We have been taking part together, and it feels great to finally win.” He added that the group plans to divide the prize money among themselves.

Pritam confirmed that he and his friends will continue participating in future draws.

Leading November’s promotion is a Dh25 million Grand Prize, with one winner set to be announced during Big Ticket’s live draw on December 3. Five consolation prize winners will each take home Dh100,000 during the same draw.

The chances to win continue throughout November with Big Ticket’s weekly e-draws, where four winners will each receive Dh25,000.

The Big Spin continues, giving anyone who purchases at least one Big Ticket during November the chance to be selected as one of three participants during the live draw on December 3. The selected participants will then take part in the Big Spin on January 3, where each could win up to Dh1 million.

Car enthusiasts also have two exciting Dream Car draws to look forward to. A Nissan Patrol will be drawn on December 3, while a BMW M440i will be up for grabs on January 3.