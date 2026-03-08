Pakistani Embassy confirms national killed due to falling debris in Dubai

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

The Pakistani embassy in the UAE confirmed the death of a Pakistani national who was killed due to falling debris in Dubai's Al Barsha area following the interception of an incoming missile on Saturday night.

The embassy said the consulate general in Dubai is in direct contact with local authorities to assist the family and facilitate the repatriation process as quickly as possible.

"In this hour of grief, we share in the family’s pain and offer our most sincere prayers," the embassy said.

This takes the total toll in the UAE amid Iranian attacks to four: two Pakistanis, one Nepalese and one Bangladeshi national.