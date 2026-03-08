Pakistani Embassy confirms national killed due to falling debris in Dubai

The embassy said the Consulate General in Dubai is in direct contact with local authorities to assist the family and facilitate the repatriation process as quickly as possible

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Mar 2026, 11:24 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

The Pakistani embassy in the UAE confirmed the death of a Pakistani national who was killed due to falling debris in Dubai's Al Barsha area following the interception of an incoming missile on Saturday night.

Recommended For You

SOUEAST UAE Unveils the All-New S08DM, a 7-Seater Plug-in Hybrid SUV

SOUEAST UAE Unveils the All-New S08DM, a 7-Seater Plug-in Hybrid SUV

Why uncertainty makes us anxious and how to manage it

Why uncertainty makes us anxious and how to manage it

Oman denies new attack on fuel tank, confirms operations continue uninterrupted

Oman denies new attack on fuel tank, confirms operations continue uninterrupted

UAE intercepts 109 drones; injuries rise to 112 on Day 7 of Iran war

UAE intercepts 109 drones; injuries rise to 112 on Day 7 of Iran war

RAK Sustainability Strategy 2050: Building a low-carbon growth model

RAK Sustainability Strategy 2050: Building a low-carbon growth model

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The embassy said the consulate general in Dubai is in direct contact with local authorities to assist the family and facilitate the repatriation process as quickly as possible.

"In this hour of grief, we share in the family’s pain and offer our most sincere prayers," the embassy said.

This takes the total toll in the UAE amid Iranian attacks to four: two Pakistanis, one Nepalese and one Bangladeshi national. 

ALSO READ