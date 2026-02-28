Pakistani embassy in Abu Dhabi issues advisory for its citizens amid regional tensions

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has issued an advisory for its nationals in the UAE considering the ongoing regional situation with US and Israel launching a coordinated, pre-emptive strike on Iran.

“In the light of recent developments, all Pakistani nationals are advised to remain calm and avoid speculation,” read a statement on the embassy’s social media channels. “Please rely only on official and verified sources of the Government of the United Arab Emirates for information, do not circulate or act upon unverified news or social media reports.”

It further advised Pakistani nationals residing in the UAE to exercise caution and remain vigilant. “Minimise non-essential travels,” the statement continued. “If you have planned travel, please check your flight schedule and status with your airline before proceeding to the airport.”

Nationals were also advised to stay in regular contact with the Pakistani Missions using the contact details provided below:

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the UAE Abu Dhabi: +971 2 4447800 (landline) +971 50 254 8975 (mobile)

Pakistan Consulate General Dubai: +971 56 647 2721(mobile)

Earlier, the UAE offered its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family and relatives of the Pakistani victim who died as a result of Iranian attacks, expressing its full solidarity with them and stressing that targeting civilians and civilian objects is condemned and rejected by all legal and humanitarian standards.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the Pakistani national was killed when some missile debris fell in a residential area. The incident also resulted in some material damage