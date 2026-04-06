Pakistani community says stands with UAE amid regional conflict

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Members of the Pakistani community in the UAE on Sunday reaffirmed their solidarity with the country and its leadership, pledging unwavering support during ongoing regional challenges.

At a gathering attended by prominent figures from the Pakistani social and business community in Dubai and Sharjah, speakers emphasised the deep-rooted ties between the two nations and described the UAE as first home for new generations of expatriates.

Community members highlighted that the UAE has long been a land of opportunities, enabling millions, including Pakistanis, to build successful lives. Many noted that families have lived in the country for decades, with younger generations born and raised in the Emirates considering it their home.

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Mian Munir Hans, a well-known community member, urged his countrymen to respect local laws and follow official guidelines issued by the local governments.

He also cautioned against sharing unverified content on social media that may violate regulations.

“We must act responsibly and stand with the UAE government and its people,” hans said, while condemning attacks against the UAE.

He added that the UAE has consistently supported Pakistan during difficult times, reinforcing the strong bilateral relationship.

Enduring ties

Dr Bu Abdullah, a prominent Emirati businessman, reaffirmed the mutual support between the two nations. “Pakistan stands with the UAE, and the UAE stands with Pakistan,” he said, urging residents to rely on official sources for information and adhere to government directives.

Majid Mughal, a Pakistani businessman based in Dubai, said that for many Pakistani families, the UAE is home in every sense. “For our children, the UAE is their home country. They have grown up here, built friendships, and created lifelong memories,” he said, adding that communities in Pakistan have also benefited from the opportunities created by the Emirates.

Syed Salim Akhter, vice-president of Sharjah Business Council, echoed similar sentiments, describing the UAE as a “land of dreams” where aspirations have been realised. “We are proud to have made the UAE our home for decades. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Emirati brothers, and this friendship between Pakistan and the UAE will last forever,” he said.

He also praised the country’s stability and resilience, noting that the UAE has consistently demonstrated strength in the face of global challenges.

Calls for unity and responsibility

Noor Ahmed Magsi, who served more than three decades in government service, expressed deep loyalty to the nation. “I am willing to sacrifice my life for the UAE,” he said.

Karim Amir Ali, a Dubai-based businessman, highlighted the opportunities the UAE has provided to residents, crediting the leadership for ensuring safety and prosperity. “The UAE has created an environment where people can truly fulfil their dreams,” he said.

Speakers concluded by stressing the enduring friendship between the UAE and Pakistan, underpinned by decades of cooperation, shared values, and mutual respect.

At the end of the event, prayers were offered for the safety and success fo the UAE and its residents.