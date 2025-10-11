Watch: Pakistani bikers ride in to bid farewell to ambassador in Abu Dhabi

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi turned into a pit stop of camaraderie and gratitude on Friday as members of the Pakistan Riders Group (PRG) gathered to bid farewell to Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi at the end of his diplomatic tenure in the UAE.

More than 20 riders from across the Emirates made the journey to thank the envoy for his warmth and engagement with the Pakistani community. Ambassador Tirmizi lauded the group’s enthusiasm and teamwork, describing their visit as “a touching show of unity and respect.”

During the farewell, the ambassador presented a shield to PRG President Omar Tariq (popularly known as Mirza Khud), who in turn handed him a commemorative jacket on behalf of the group. Certificates of appreciation were also awarded to PRG members for their participation in community activities.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Omar Tariq said the visit was “a heartfelt gesture to express our appreciation for Ambassador Tirmizi’s leadership and accessibility.”

He added, “He has been extremely supportive of community-led initiatives, and his tenure will be remembered for his personal engagement and encouragement.”

Ambassador Tirmizi has been appointed as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia. He will take charge of his new office later this month. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan will replace him as the new envoy to the UAE.

Photos and updates from the event were later shared on the official social media platforms of the Pakistan Embassy in the UAE.

The farewell gathering was attended by senior embassy officials and members of the Pakistan Riders Group.