Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in the UAE after wrapping up his three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, welcomed the Pakistani Prime Minister and his delegation in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Mifts Ismail, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and members of the National Assembly are part of the delegation.
Sharif will hold an important meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to discuss the bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interest.
The prime minister along with his delegation went to Saudi Arabia on official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
