Pakistan PM thanks UAE for $1 billion investment plans

Shehbaz Sharif thanks UAE President, says keen to strengthen multifaceted relationship with the UAE

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 10:58 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the UAE on Sunday for its announcement to invest $1 billion in Pakistan companies.

Sharif took to Twitter to thank the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the investment plans in various Pakistani companies.

“Grateful to my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan @MohamedBinZayed for the investment that the UAE is going to make in various sectors of Pakistan. Both brotherly countries are very keen to further strengthen their multifaceted relationship,” Sharif said in his tweet.

ALSO READ:

On Friday, an official source in Abu Dhabi emphasised the UAE's intention to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies in various economic and investment sectors.

The move aims to explore new investment opportunities and areas for cooperation in projects across various sectors, so as to expand bilateral economic relations in the best interest of the two countries.