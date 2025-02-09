Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to pay 2-day visit to UAE, address World Government Summit

Photo: File

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to the UAE to take part in the World Government Summit (WGS). This marks the Pakistan prime minister’s second visit to the UAE since assuming office in March 2024.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other key members of the Cabinet.

The summit will bring together a large number of heads of state, global policymakers, and leading private sector figures to discuss the future of governance, innovation and international cooperation.

During his visit from February 10 to February 11, Sharif will deliver the main address on Day 1 of the global summit on Tuesday afternoon, highlighting the South Asian country’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation and governance reforms.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with UAE leaders, and engage with heads of state from participating countries and leading CEOs of major multinational companies.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy a deep-rooted brotherly relationship built on mutual trust, understanding and a long-standing mutually beneficial cooperation. The UAE remains one of Pakistan's key economic and strategic partners, with strong collaboration across multiple sectors. Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, which is the second largest Pakistani expatriate community worldwide, continues to play a pivotal role in the development and success of both countries, serving as a bridge between the two nations.