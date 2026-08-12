Pakistanis in UAE invited to flag hoisting event at embassy on National Day

To celebrate Pakistan's National Day on Friday, August 14, 2026, the Asian country's embassy in Abu Dhabi extended an inviation to members of the Pakistani community to join a flag hoisting event, starting 7.30am

Pakistan marks its national day on August 14 to ommemorate the day when the country achieved independence from the United Kingdom and was declared a sovereign state

The large Pakistani diaspora in the UAE actively join celebrations of the day every year. In 2025, more than 60,000 people registered for a day-long Pakistan National Day celebrations at Dubai Expo City, making it the biggest Independence Day celebrations around the world.

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Families and friends dressed in national and traditional attire filled the vast halls of the venue.Young Pakistanis danced energetically to national, contemporary, and cultural tunes performed by a diverse lineup of singers from Pakistan.

To mark the occasion, Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, lit up, displaying Pakistan's flag in a sign of the nation's solidarity with the South Asian country. The Adnoc building in Abu Dhabi was also illuminated with the colours of the flag in celebration.

Pakistan and the UAE

Pakistanis are the second-largest expat community in the UAE which houses over 1.7 million South Asian nationals. Pakistan was also the first country to recognise the UAE after it was founded in 1971. Both countries have seen the cultural, economic and political ties strengthening over the decades.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971 under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has maintained efforts to develop its relations with Pakistan across various sectors.

In January 2025, the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan issued a joint statement confirming their intent to enhance consultation and coordination, strengthening their strategic partnership in economic, commercial, and cultural domains, as well as joint projects.

A strategic partnership in governmental modernisation was initiated between the UAE and Pakistan last year, reflecting a mutual commitment to collaboration, the exchange of successful governmental practices, expertise, and the development of institutional capacities to support modernisation efforts.

The UAE is recognised as a significant investor in Pakistan. Over the past two decades, UAE investments—through public and private sectors — have exceeded $10 billion, focusing on telecommunications, services, tourism, information technology, oil and gas, housing, banking, and real estate.