Pakistan missions in UAE announce closure for Eid Al Adha holidays

Pakistan's Embassy in Abu Dhabi will be closed for Eid Al Adha. The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai will also be closed from May 26 to 29, the mission informed residents in UAE. Both Pakistani missions in UAE will re-open on June 1.

Earlier, UAE announced that public sector employees will get a 5-day Eid Al Adha holiday from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29, 2026. When combined with the weekends (Sat/Sun), this gives employees a 9-day extended holiday.

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However, private sector employees in the UAE will receive a four-day paid holiday from May 26, to Friday, May 29, 2026. For employees who already have Saturday and Sunday as their regular weekend, this will result in a six-day-long break.

In UAE, some residents will get up to a 10-day break when Eid Al Adha holidays are combined with the official weekends. Read the Khaleej Times report to know who gets 4, 9 or 10 days off for the Eid holidays.

Free parking

In Dubai, motorists will get free parking for 6 days, as RTA announced that public parking will be free of charge from May 25 to May 29. The emirate already regularly offers free parking on Sunday.

The free parking applies to all public parking zones except multi-storey parking buildings, which will continue to operate as normal.

In Abu Dhabi, authorities announced that Darb tolls and parking will both be free for Eid; however, certain exemptions apply. Read the Khaleej Times report to know about the exemptions to free tolls and parking in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, residents and visitors in Sharjah can enjoy free public parking during the first three days of Eid Al Adha, the Sharjah City Municipality announced on Thursday.

However, this exemption does not apply to parking zones subject to fees on all days of the week and official holidays, which are identifiable by blue information signboards.