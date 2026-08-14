Pakistan Independence Day: 2.2 million Pakistanis hailed for role in UAE's growth

More than 2.2 million Pakistanis living in the UAE have been praised for their contribution to the country's growth as the community marked Pakistan’s Independence Day on Friday, August 14.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Shafqat Ali Khan said the country has become a 'cherished second home' for generations of Pakistanis, many of whom have played a part in its development over the years.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to the wise leadership and the people of the United Arab Emirates for their enduring friendship, visionary leadership and generous hospitality extended to the Pakistani community, which today proudly numbers over 2.2 million,” the Ambassador said in his Independence Day message at the Pakistani embassy in Abu Dhabi.

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He also thanked members of the community for their hard work and professionalism and said their contribution to the UAE as well as their continued support for Pakistan remained important.

The Ambassador said ties between Pakistan and the UAE continued to grow across several areas, including politics, economy, investment, defence and culture.

“The UAE remains one of Pakistan’s most valued partners, and a cherished second home for generations of Pakistanis,” he said.

Watch a video of the flag hoisting here:

Call to respect UAE laws

As Pakistanis across the UAE celebrated Independence Day, community members were also reminded about the importance of respecting the laws, traditions and values of the country they call home.

The Ambassador encouraged Pakistanis to maintain high standards of professionalism and civic responsibility, saying their conduct helped strengthen Pakistan’s image abroad.

A similar message was shared by Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, in his Independence Day message.

He praised Pakistanis in Dubai and the Northern Emirates for their hard work and dedication, saying they had earned respect for themselves and their country.

“Beyond supporting your families through remittances, you serve as true ambassadors of our country,” he said, adding that the community also played an important role in strengthening relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

He urged community members to continue following UAE laws, regulations and cultural values.

“Respect for the local laws and policies, and responsible conduct reinforces the positive image of Pakistan and its people,” he said.

Independence Day celebrations in Dubai

Hundreds of Pakistanis also gathered at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai for a flag-hoisting ceremony to mark Independence Day. The event was attended by members of the Pakistani community, Consulate officials and other guests.

Fawad Ali Khan, acting Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, told the gathering that August 14 was more than just a date on the calendar. He described it as a symbol of freedom, sacrifice, determination and national identity.

He also praised Pakistanis living in the UAE for contributing both to the development of their host country and to Pakistan’s economy.

Khan highlighted the money sent home by overseas Pakistanis and appreciated community members for using legal and formal banking channels for remittances.

Tribute through art

An art exhibition was also held at the Consulate in collaboration with Parallel Palette, showcasing works by Pakistani artists inspired by Muhammad Ali Jinnah and their love for Pakistan.

The exhibition was organised as part of Pakistan’s observance of 2026 as the 'Year of Quaid-e-Azam' (Year of the Great Leader).

The Acting Consul General also paid tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs and their families and called on the community to continue serving the country with dedication.

The ceremony ended with prayers for Pakistan’s peace, progress and prosperity.