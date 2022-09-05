Pakistan floods: UAE organisations launch 'We Stand Together' initiative to assist those affected

Adorable video has garnered over 16,000 likes on Instagram
The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Dubai Cares, and Sharjah Charity Association launched the "We Stand Together" volunteering initiative, which aims to assemble urgent relief kits for families affected by the devastating torrential monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan.
The community event, which is part of UAE efforts to provide urgent relief assistance to Pakistan, will take place on Saturday, 10th September, 2022, from 9am to 1pm, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) - South Hall at Expo City in Dubai, and Expo Centre in Sharjah.
The "We Stand Together" initiative is led by humanitarian and charitable organisations in the country and calls upon the public to show solidarity with affected Pakistani families.
The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Dubai Cares, and Sharjah Charity Association invite volunteers to register to participate in the initiative at Volunteers.ae.
