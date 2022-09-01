Pakistan floods: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh50 million aid package for victims

Relief to be provided in the form food support to affected individuals and families

By Web Desk Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 7:21 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 7:46 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed urgent aid worth Dh50 million to provide relief to those affected by the floods in Pakistan.

The aid, which will be provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with the World Food Programme and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), will be in the form of direct food support to individuals and families affected by the massive floods that hit Pakistan.

Over 1,136 people were killed in the floods as millions were displaced while more than 3,450 kilometres of vital roads got destroyed and entire villages were isolated.

During the past weeks, rainfall has exceeded four times the rates recorded during the past 30 years in Pakistan.

The humanitarian initiative to provide urgent aid comes in line with the UAE's keenness to extend a helping hand to support the needs of those affected by natural disasters and crises globally.

