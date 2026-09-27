Meet Pakistani expat retiring from RAK Police after 41 years of service

After 41 years of service, Munir Hussein is retiring from Ras Al Khaimah Police, bringing to a close a career that began when he was just 19 years old.

Hussein, originally from Pakistan, joined the General Headquarters of Ras Al Khaimah Police in 1986 and worked as a uniform supervisor and foreman, overseeing the measurements, records and distribution of uniforms for police personnel.

For more than four decades, his work required precision and attention to detail. Whenever new police personnel joined the force, Hussein was responsible for taking and recording their uniform measurements and entering the details into the computer system.

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“I maintained discipline by following the required procedures and paying close attention to every detail of my work,” Hussein said.

“I always made sure measurements and uniform sizes were accurate, kept proper records, and checked my work carefully before it was completed.”

Adapting to a changing police force

Over the course of his career, Hussein witnessed major changes in the way the police force operated, particularly the shift from manual processes to computerised systems.

“When I first started in 1986, many processes were done manually, but over time technology and computer systems became an important part of the work,” he said.

He said he adapted by learning new procedures and becoming familiar with computerised record-keeping and data entry as the organisation developed.

Hussein also worked on specialised uniforms and officer gear during his career.

One of the most memorable aspects of his service was working alongside people across different ranks. He said he treated everyone equally, from newly appointed personnel to senior officers and Brigadiers.

“I believe every person deserves the same respect regardless of their rank or how long they have served,” he said.

During his 41 years, Hussein also worked under five different Commanders-in-Chief, describing the experience as an honour and a memorable part of his career.

“Each Commander had their own leadership style and vision, and I learned something from each of them,” he said.

He added that the relationships he built with colleagues throughout the years were among the things he was most proud of.

Awards and memories

Hussein received several recognitions during his service, including the Khidmat Mukhlis recognition for completing 10, 20 and 30 years of service, as well as the Khidmat Al Etihad recognition.

He also received the Shahada Golden Jubilee and was part of the police force during Expo 2020 Dubai, an experience he described as particularly memorable.

As part of the recognition he received for his service, Hussein was also given the opportunity to perform Umrah twice, which he described as a deeply meaningful experience.

For Hussein, maintaining good relationships and adapting to challenges were just as important as carrying out his daily responsibilities.

He said learning the local language and understanding the people and culture helped him overcome challenges through patience, communication and mutual respect.

His advice to those beginning careers in police support services is to remain patient, disciplined and willing to learn.

“You have to be willing to learn new things, remain flexible, and adapt to changes,” he said. “Treat everyone with respect, communicate well, and always do your responsibilities sincerely.”

‘The UAE is my home’

While Hussein was born in Pakistan, he said 41 years in the UAE have made the country his home.

“After 41 years in the UAE, I can confidently say that the UAE is my country and my home. I love the UAE deeply,” he said.

Hussein said he has spent almost his entire life in the country, building his career, raising his family and creating memories.

His three children have also built lives in different parts of the world. His eldest daughter is married and lives in the United States, while his son is studying engineering in Germany and his youngest child is a doctor in Pakistan.

He credited his wife for playing an important role in supporting their family throughout his career.

“She made many sacrifices over the years, supported our family, and stood by me throughout my career,” he said.

Despite having travelled and spent time in countries including the US and Germany, Hussein said his future remains tied to the UAE.

He plans to stay in the country after retirement and start a business.

“I believe this is one of the best places in the world to live, work, and create opportunities,” he said.

“The UAE has given me so much throughout my life, and I want to continue contributing to the country that I consider my home.”

After 41 years of service, Hussein leaves Ras Al Khaimah Police with memories of the people he worked with, the changes he witnessed and the relationships he built during a career that began when he was 19.