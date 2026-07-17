Pakistan to issue only e-passports in UAE from July 20; cost revealed

This comes just a month after local authorities in Pakistan announced the phasing out of Machine-Readable passports

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 17 Jul 2026, 9:47 PM
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Pakistani nationals in the UAE will receive an e-passport the next time they get their travel document renewed, the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi said on July 17.

The move is being made in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards. This comes just a month after local authorities in Pakistan announced the phasing out of Machine-Readable passports.

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The statement from the Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi clearly stated, "all passport applications from July 20, 2026 shall be processed by the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai only in the e-Passport category".

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What about Machine Readable passports?

The authority also clarified that Machine Readable Passports that are "in circulation" will continue to remain valid until their date of expiry.

This means that Pakistani nationals will automatically get an e-passport when they get their passport renewed.

It also urged members of the community holding existing Machine Readable Passports with a validity of more than six months to apply for renewal only when their document is six months away from expiring.

e-Passport issuance, renewal prices

The Embassy of Pakistan also issued a new price list for e-passport issuance and renewal.

Here's the updated price list for a five-year validity:

S. No.DescriptionTypeFee (AED)
136 Pages PassportNormal145
236 Pages PassportUrgent235
372 Pages PassportNormal260
472 Pages PassportUrgent425
536 Pages Passport (First lost)Normal290
636 Pages Passport (First lost)Urgent470
772 Pages Passport (First lost)Normal520
872 Pages Passport (First lost)Urgent850
936 Pages Passport (Second lost)Normal580
1036 Pages Passport (Second lost)Urgent940
1172 Pages Passport (Second lost)Normal1040
1272 Pages Passport (Second lost)Urgent1700

Below is the price list for a passport valid for 10 years:

S. No.DescriptionTypeFee (AED)
136 Pages PassportNormal215
236 Pages PassportUrgent355
372 Pages PassportNormal390
472 Pages PassportUrgent635
536 Pages Passport (First lost)Normal430
636 Pages Passport (First lost)Urgent710
772 Pages Passport (First lost)Normal780
872 Pages Passport (First lost)Urgent1270
936 Pages Passport (Second lost)Normal860
1036 Pages Passport (Second lost)Urgent1420
1172 Pages Passport (Second lost)Normal1560
1272 Pages Passport (Second lost)Urgent2540

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