Pakistan to issue only e-passports in UAE from July 20; cost revealed

Pakistani nationals in the UAE will receive an e-passport the next time they get their travel document renewed, the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi said on July 17.

The move is being made in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards. This comes just a month after local authorities in Pakistan announced the phasing out of Machine-Readable passports.

The statement from the Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi clearly stated, "all passport applications from July 20, 2026 shall be processed by the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai only in the e-Passport category".

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What about Machine Readable passports?

The authority also clarified that Machine Readable Passports that are "in circulation" will continue to remain valid until their date of expiry.

This means that Pakistani nationals will automatically get an e-passport when they get their passport renewed.

It also urged members of the community holding existing Machine Readable Passports with a validity of more than six months to apply for renewal only when their document is six months away from expiring.

e-Passport issuance, renewal prices

The Embassy of Pakistan also issued a new price list for e-passport issuance and renewal.

Here's the updated price list for a five-year validity:

S. No. Description Type Fee (AED) 1 36 Pages Passport Normal 145 2 36 Pages Passport Urgent 235 3 72 Pages Passport Normal 260 4 72 Pages Passport Urgent 425 5 36 Pages Passport (First lost) Normal 290 6 36 Pages Passport (First lost) Urgent 470 7 72 Pages Passport (First lost) Normal 520 8 72 Pages Passport (First lost) Urgent 850 9 36 Pages Passport (Second lost) Normal 580 10 36 Pages Passport (Second lost) Urgent 940 11 72 Pages Passport (Second lost) Normal 1040 12 72 Pages Passport (Second lost) Urgent 1700

Below is the price list for a passport valid for 10 years: