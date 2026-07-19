Pakistan e-Passport launch in UAE delayed: Embassy cites technical issues

The Pakistani Embassy in the UAE has postponed the launch of e-Passport services for its citizens in the Emirates until further notice, citing technical and administrative reasons.

In a statement, the Embassy said the issuance of e-Passports, which was scheduled to begin on July 20, 2026, has now been deferred. Acceptance and processing of passport applications under the e-Passport category will remain suspended until a new date is announced.

"Due to unavoidable technical and administrative reasons, the commencement of issuance of e-Passports has been deferred until further notice," the Embassy said.

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The Embassy clarified that existing Machine-Readable Passport (MRP) services are unaffected by this delay. Applications for issuance and renewal of MRPs will continue to be processed without interruption.

The Embassy will announce a revised date for e-Passport services in due course. For updates, please visit the Embassy's website and follow its official social media accounts.

What are e-passports?

Pakistan will transition to a fully electronic passport system, phasing out machine-readable passports. This change is intended to enhance security, improve convenience, and modernise passport services.

An e-passport is an advanced version of the traditional passport that contains an embedded electronic microchip. The chip securely stores the passport holder’s personal and biometric information, making it more secure and easier to verify during international travel. This chip allows holders to use e-gates and securely stores their identification data.

Unlike a traditional Machine-Readable Passport (MRP), which mainly relies on printed information and a machine-readable zone at the bottom of the identity page, an e-passport uses digital technology to authenticate the traveller’s identity.

The embassy had announced the e-passport fee structure, which includes five-year and ten-year validity options.

For a standard 36-page e-passport valid for five years, applicants will be charged Dhs 145, while the urgent service will cost Dhs 235. A 72-page passport will cost Dhs 260 under the normal category and Dhs 425 for urgent processing.

For ten-year validity, the fee for a standard 36-page passport has been set at Dhs 215, increasing to Dhs 355 for urgent applications. A 72-page passport will cost Dhs 390 under the normal category and Dhs 635 for urgent issuance. The fee schedule includes separate charges for lost passport replacements, with higher rates for first and second losses.