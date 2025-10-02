UAE: Pakistan Consulate reminds expats of laws on salary, leave, labour contract

Pakistan Consulate Dubai has issued a video for the country’s workers in the UAE to raise awareness about their employment rights and responsibilities.

The video covers key employment aspects such as leave, salary, gratuity, overtime, and how to quit the job legally.

The consulate advised the South Asian community to start working at their job after they receive their work permit.

It is informed that if an employee quits a job during the probation period without informing the employer, he/she could face a ban for a year.

“As overseas Pakistanis in the UAE, we represent our country here. This video has been made for Pakistani workers living in the UAE to create awareness about the local laws so that they don’t face any legal issues. I hope this video will be helpful for the Pakistani community here,” Hussain Muhammad, Consul-General of Pakistan in Dubai, said in the video message.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Pakistani diaspora is the second-largest foreign community in the UAE. There are 1.7 million Pakistanis living and working in various fields in the UAE.

The consulate stated in the message that, under UAE law, everyone is equal and there is no discrimination based on colour, nationality, religion, gender, or race. It said men and women should get the same salary under the local laws, and women cannot be sacked from the company for pregnancy.

Below is the description of the message shared by the Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, for different aspects:

Work Permit

The job starts after the work permit is issued, therefore, every labourer must have a work permit. The cost for a visa and work permit is paid by the sponsor, not the employee.

Contract

In the UAE, a labour contract is usually for two years, and both the employee and employer should sign the contract. The worker should always keep a copy of it. Probation is a maximum of 6 months. But if the employer wants to terminate the contract, the employee should be informed 14 days in advance. And if the employee wants to change the company during the probation period, he/she will have to inform the employer 30 days in advance. In case of quitting a job without informing the employer, employees could face one one-year ban.

Working hours and overtime

Employee is required to work 8 hours a day or 48 hours a week. The worker can take a break after five hours. There will be one day break during the week. During Ramadan, workers are required to work only 6 hours. For overtime, the employee will get 25 per cent additional income. If a worker performs duty during night and holiday, he/she will get 50 per cent higher income.

Salary

It is mandatory for employer to pay salary on time, which can directly be transferred to the employee’s bank account. The employer cannot deduct the salary without a valid reason.

Leave

Under the UAE labour law, an employee is eligible for 30-day leave in a year. In case of serious illness, employees can get a maximum of 90 days leave. The employee will be eligible for full salary during the first 15 days. In case of the birth of a child, the mother will get 60-day maternity leave while the father will get 5-day paternal leave. In case of the death of a relative, the employee will get 3 to 5 day leave.

Gratuity

If an employee works in a company for 1 to 5 years, he/she is eligible for 21 days of gratuity based on his/her basic monthly salary in a year. But if an employee works more than five years, he/she will get 30 day gratuity based on the basic monthly salary for each year. An employee who works less than a year is not eligible for gratuity.

Quitting job

It is compulsory for an employee to inform his employer about quitting the job well in advance. If the employer is not paying the salary or employees feel that the work environment is unsafe, then the employee can quit the job without informing the employer.

Employer’s responsibilities

The employer cannot withhold the employee’s passport. It is also the employer’s responsibility to provide medical insurance, residence, and a return air ticket upon termination of the job to a blue-collar worker.

Employee’s responsibilities

Employees cannot work with any other company without the consent of his/her employer. In addition, the employee must work with honesty and discipline.

How to lodge a complaint

If the employer fails to pay salary/gratuity and withholds the passport or the worker wants to lodge a labour complaint, then he/she should visit the Tasheel Centre. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will try to resolve the dispute between the employer and the employee. If the dispute is not resolved, the case will be shifted to the labour court.

“UAE labour laws protect labourers. Know your rights and perform your duties with honesty. In case of any problem or concern, call helpline number 80084 for assistance. This service is available in 18 languages. Work with respect and sincerity,” the consulate said in the video message.