Pakistan consular services in Dubai to be closed on July 17 for maintenance

The Pakistan Consulate in Dubai has said that consular services will be closed tomorrow, in a notice to its nationals.

The authority said that maintenance work is being carried out by UAE authorities at the consular complex in Dubai, which is why no services will be provided.

Regular consular services will resume on Monday, July 20, the authority said. The Consulate also gave out an emergency number to its nationals for them to reach out to over the phone or through WhatsApp.

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Pakistan will soon be transitioning to an entirely electronic passport system, Pakistani media reports said last month.

Machine-readable passports will be phased out and replaced with e-passports. However, no date for phasing out the machine-readable passports has been set.

This decision was made during a special meeting at the Passport and Immigration Headquarters in Islamabad.