Pakistan ambassador appreciates talent in IT sector

Pak embassy in Abu Dhabi hosts delegates of FinTech companies

Pakistan Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted delegates of FinTech companies at the Pakistan House, Abu Dhabi, on 11 May 2023. -- Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 8:04 AM

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi hosted delegates of FinTech companies at the Pakistan House on 11 May 2023 who are currently in the United Arab Emirates to participate in a two-day Dubai Fintech Summit-2023 on 8-9 May 2023. The delegation comprised more than 20 representatives of different Pakistani companies operating in fintech sector.

The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, also facilitated an orientation tour of the delegation to Hub71. Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, and a global network of partners governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Ambassador Tirmizi appreciated Pakistan’s talent in IT sector and potential of the Pakistani youth. He encouraged the visiting companies and startups to participate in such events for their exposure in order to establish their foothold in the UAE. He assured them of the Embassy’s full support in their future endeavors.

The delegation thanked the ambassador for his warm hospitality and valuable support.