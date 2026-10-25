Paid parking introduced in Warsan Industrial, Dubai Islands; subscriptions available

A one-month subscription bundle in Warsan Industrial costs Dh580

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 25 Oct 2026, 11:11 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Paid parking has been applied in two more Dubai areas, Parkin, the emirate's largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services, said in an advisory to motorists.

Among the two areas, there is Warsan Industrial, which is located in eastern Dubai, opposite International City and near Dragon Mart. It is close to Al Warqa, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City.

Recommended For You

UAE confirms oil spill off UAQ beaches as cause for smell reported in several emirates

UAE confirms oil spill off UAQ beaches as cause for smell reported in several emirates

Saudi-led coalition denies Houthi claims of threats to target tribal, civilian gatherings

Saudi-led coalition denies Houthi claims of threats to target tribal, civilian gatherings

US could strike Iran this weekend, envoy says: Reuters

US could strike Iran this weekend, envoy says: Reuters

Sharjah temporarily closes Al Hamriya Beach as precaution after UAQ oil spill

Sharjah temporarily closes Al Hamriya Beach as precaution after UAQ oil spill

Ras Al Khaimah closes all beaches 'until further notice'

Ras Al Khaimah closes all beaches 'until further notice'

 

The public parking tariffs in the area will be under Code 622T. They will be applied daily from 8am to 10 pm, except on Sundays. Residents and visitors can pay for parking on an hourly basis for Dh4.20 per hour.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Subscriptions are offered to provide motorists with more convenient parking options.

Subscription bundles in Warsan Industrial

1 month: Dh580

3 months: Dh1,385

6 months: Dh2,080

1 year: Dh3,460

Dubai Islands

The other area where paid parking was recently introduced is Dubai Islands, which is located off the northern coast of the emirate, just off Deira.

Public parking tariffs in Dubai Islands are under Code 101G. Parkin notified motorists that paid parking in the area is now operational 24 hours a day at a Dh4.20 per hour rate. Drivers can subscribe for longer periods if they visit the area more frequently.

Subscription bundles in Dubai Islands:

3 months: Dh900

6 months: Dh1,800

1 year: Dh3,600

Earlier this month, Parkin said it has renewed its parking services agreement with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre for another 10 years, to continue to deliver its services in Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Under the agreement, Parkin will assume exclusive responsibility for the management and operation of approximately 2,800 paid parking spaces across JLT. This includes the 250 designated motorcycle parking spaces. Parkin will also install solar power infrastructure, it said.

Parkin manages around 268,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai, including paid public parking, whether roadside or plots; public multistorey parking spaces; and some privately-owned parking spaces under long-term contracts with private owners.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

2

US could strike Iran this weekend, envoy says: Reuters

3

Ras Al Khaimah closes all beaches 'until further notice'

4

Apple fan brings 53 old iPhones to pick up latest Duo in Dubai

5

Sirens sound briefly in Riyadh; King Khalid Airport issues update to passengers